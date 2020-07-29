Politics

Trump discusses Charlotte RNC plans. Will he travel to NC?

By
WASHINGTON (WTVD) -- President Donald Trump discussed revised plans for his re-nomination at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte next month but did not reveal whether he will travel to North Carolina for his acceptance speech.

"We'll be doing a speech on Thursday, the main speech, the primary speech. Charlotte, they will be doing nominating on Monday. That's a different period, different thing happening. They'll be doing nominations on Monday. I speak on Thursday," Trump said during a news conference at the White House on Tuesday evening.

The president was pressed for details about the speech and whether he plans to deliver it in Charlotte.

"We'll be announcing it soon. Anybody have any ideas? We'll be announcing it very soon," Trump said.

The Republican National Committee is planning to have a limited number of delegates in Charlotte to conduct the party's official business on Aug. 24.

In Raleigh on Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper was asked about Trump's plans for the convention.

"He's welcome to come," Cooper said. "But nothing has changed about our resolve to keep health and safety first. We have not heard anything from the administration or the RNC about this."

Last week, Trump canceled plans for a four-night Republican National Convention celebration in Jacksonville, Florida.

Trump previously moved the convention's public events out of Charlotte because of concerns about COVID-19.

"It's a different world, and it will be for a little while," Trump said last week. "To have a big convention is not the right time."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscharlottewashington d.c.ncrepublicans2020 presidential electionu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cooper announces order that will halt alcohol sales after 11 p.m.
COVID-19 Latest: Cohen says trends are stabilizing
Curfew in effect for part of Roxboro due to possible demonstration
Funeral home workers concerned bodies can transmit COVID-19
Dozens plead for change in Racial Equity Task Force's first public hearing
Durham police video shows search, altercation at center of lawsuit
VP Pence to visit Thales Academy, NC Biotech
Show More
Trump again pushes disproven drug as COVID-19 treatment
Video: Man hurls racist threats at Food Lion employee
Durham restaurants call for financial lifeline amid COVID-19
In-person NC Bar exam draws criticism, concern from students
Cumberland County educators voice COVID-19 classroom concerns
More TOP STORIES News