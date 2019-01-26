PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Trump donates $100,000 from presidential salary to alcoholism research

EMBED </>More Videos

President Donald Trump has donated a portion of his salary to the federal agency that researches alcoholism and alcohol-related problems. Trump pledged as a candidate in 2016 to not accept the $400,000 annual presidential salary he would be due. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump has donated his salary from the third quarter of 2018 to the federal agency that researches alcoholism and alcohol-related problems.

The White House says Trump donated $100,000 to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

Alcoholism is a personal issue for the president. His older brother, Fred Jr., died in 1981 after struggling with alcoholism, and the president has said he learned from his brother's experience.

Trump pledged as a candidate in 2016 to not accept the $400,000 annual presidential salary he would be due if elected.

By law, he must be paid, so Trump has donated the quarterly payments to various federal departments and agencies. The departments of Education, Health and Human Services, Transportation and Veterans Affairs, among others, have accepted Trump's donations.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsalcoholhealthresearchsciencePresident Donald Trumpgovernmentdonations
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Trump signs bill to temporarily reopen gov't; wall fight unresolved
Roger Stone: 'I will plead not guilty'
Russia probe: Who is Roger Stone?
Shutdown Day 34: Dueling bills to reopen the government fail
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
NC's 3rd congressional district representative Walter Jones in hospice
Hundreds gather in Raleigh for Women's March
Trump signs bill to temporarily reopen gov't; wall fight unresolved
Furloughed EPA employee ready to go back to work
More Politics
Top Stories
Louisiana shooting leaves 5 dead; manhunt underway for suspect
Wayne County 3-year-old shot in head, authorities say
Hundreds gather in Raleigh for Women's March
'That was God at work,' says man who rescued Casey Hathaway
NC's 3rd congressional district representative Walter Jones in hospice
NYC man quits job, comes forward as $298M Powerball winner
Trump signs bill to temporarily reopen gov't; wall fight unresolved
Texas students buy special glasses for teacher who is color blind
Show More
Barrett, No. 2 Duke pull away to beat Georgia Tech 66-53
Beverly's 3 helps No. 21 NC State rally past Clemson 69-67
Toddler found dead in borehole after 13-day search
Toddler rescued after getting himself stuck inside toy
1 dead, 2 injured after birthday party shooting
More News