President Trump, GOP finalizing 2020 Republican National Convention plans

DES MOINES -- President Donald Trump and the Republican Party are finalizing their plans for next week's convention.

Trump and the GOP are closely watching this week's Democratic National Convention to figure out what works and what doesn't work.

The GOP plans a mix of live speeches, videos and virtual content.

While Democrats' mix of live and taped video roll call votes to officially nominate Biden drew widespread praise, Republicans will have conducted the formal vote in a small in-person session in Charlotte on Monday morning.

Still, the party plans to highlight each of its convention delegations in some format.

Trump plans to deliver his nomination acceptance speech from the South Lawn of the White House.
