Trump makes surprise Thanksgiving visit with troops in Afghanistan

President Donald Trump made a surprise visit to Afghanistan to spend time with U.S. troops on Thanksgiving 2019.

BAGRAM AIR FIELD, Afghanistan (AP) -- President Donald Trump made a surprise visit to Afghanistan to spend time with U.S. troops on Thanksgiving.

Trump arrived at Bagram Air Field shortly after 8:30 p.m. local time and spent more than two-and-a-half hours on the ground. Reporters were under strict instructions to keep the trip a secret to ensure his safety.

The visit comes more than two months after Trump abruptly broke off peace talks with the Taliban after a bombing in Kabul killed 12 people, including an American soldier.

And it comes at a pivotal moment in Trump's presidency, with the impeachment inquiry moving quickly.

The president and first lady made a similar trip last year to Iraq on Christmas night - their first to an active conflict zone.

Vice President Mike Pence also visited troops in Iraq this week.
