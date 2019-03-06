Politics

President Donald Trump names hostage negotiator Robert O'Brien as national security adviser

Wednesday, March 6, 2019: In the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Vice President Mike Pence and Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Robert O'Brien. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump has named hostage negotiator Robert O'Brien to be his new national security adviser.

Trump tweeted Wednesday that he has "worked long & hard" with O'Brien and that "he will do a great job!"

Trump's announcement about O'Brien comes a week after he ousted John Bolton from the national security adviser's post, citing policy disagreements.

Bolton was Trump's third national security adviser.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.donald trumpu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jerry strengthens to Tropical Storm
8-year-old boy swept up in massive brawl at Scarowinds
6 Clayton students cleared in grade-fixing investigation
New invite on your calendar could be a phishing scam
Discounted NC State Fair tickets for sale at Food Lion
You could stay at Downton Abbey's Highclere Castle
Apex black travel company being investigated after vacation disasters
Show More
PNC Arena to implement clear bag policy
Investigators: Granville Co. sheriff indicted in plot to kill deputy
28-year-old shot in Raleigh after fight breaks out
Wake County Spelling Bee in jeopardy after losing sponsor
Dancing with the Stars coming to Durham
More TOP STORIES News