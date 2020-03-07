Politics

Trump names NC congressman Meadows new White House chief of staff

Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform's Subcommittee on Government Operations, speaks during a hearing Feb. 5. (Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump announced Friday on Twitter that North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows will serve as new White House Chief of Staff.

Meadows replaces Acting Chief Mick Mulvaney, who had been in the role for more than a year, and will become the United States Special Envoy for Northern Ireland, Trump said.

"I have long known and worked with Mark, and the relationship is a very good one," Trump said in his tweet.



The long-rumored move makes Meadows, who announced he was not seeking reelection for his House seat from North Carolina, effectively Trump's fourth chief of staff since taking office in 2017.

Meadows, a Republican, is in his fourth term representing North Carolina's 11th District, in the western part of the state.

He served two consecutive terms as Chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Subcommittee on Government Operations from 2015-2019.

Meadows and his wife, Debbie, have two grown children and one granddaughter.
