PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

President Donald Trump: New Air Force One to get red, white and blue makeover

EMBED </>More Videos

President Trump says Air Force One is getting a patriotic makeover to include a red, white and blue paint job. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump says Air Force One is getting a patriotic makeover.

Trump says the familiar baby blue color on the presidential aircraft will give way to a red-white-and-blue color scheme on updated models that could be delivered in time for a potential second term. The president made the announcement in a CBS News interview broadcast Tuesday.

Trump says he wondered, after reaching a deal with Boeing for the new aircraft, whether to stick with the baby blue color that's recognized worldwide.

RELATED: Trump reaches 'informal' deal with Boeing for new Air Force One planes

He says he decided against it. "Air Force One is going to be incredible. It's going to be top of the line, the top in the world, and it's going to be red, white and blue, which I think is appropriate," Trump said.

Separately, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Wednesday that the Air Force has awarded a "firm fixed-price" contract to Boeing to design, modify, test, certify and deliver two presidential "mission-ready" aircraft by 2024. They'll replace the current Boeing 747 versions used by the president, which are 31 years old.

Sanders said the contract sets the total price for the two completed aircraft at $3.9 billion. She said that represents a savings of more than $1.4 billion from the $5.3 billion initially proposed.

Trump tweeted in December 2016, after he was elected, that costs for the program were "out of control, more than $4 billion" and added, "cancel order!"

Boeing chief executive Dennis Muilenburg and Trump have met multiple times to discuss the Air Force One contract.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsdonald trumpmakeoverspaintpaintingu.s. & worldWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
Trump says 'I accept' US intelligence agencies conclusions on Russian meddling
Trump balloon baby may be coming to U.S.
McCain calls Trump press conference with Putin 'disgraceful'
Trump to Putin: The world wants us to get along
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
Measure to split California pulled from November ballot
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
Measure to split California pulled from November ballot
Young Republicans booted from Raleigh Uber over backseat politics
More Politics
Top Stories
Surveillance photos released of man accused of shooting bank teller in Durham
Autopsy confirms 3-year-old Mariah Woods died from chloroform toxicity
Mom accused of letting men rape her 2-year-old daughter
UNC's Larry Fedora: The game of football is 'under attack'
Cary couple concerned about gas leak in apartment
Measure to split California pulled from November ballot
UNC Athletic Director responds to self-reported NCAA violations
Family mourning 10-year-old girl killed in I-40 crash near Garner
Show More
Changes to SNAP benefits processing to affect food markets
Woman says safety feature in headrest suddenly deployed while she was driving
Watch out for fake Dollar General coupon
Durham police make arrest in hit-and-run that killed 44-year-old man in June
NC State Fairgrounds hosts largest kid's consignment sale in the nation
More News