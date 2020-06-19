daca

Trump renews efforts to end DACA after Supreme Court ruling

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump said Friday he will renew efforts to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants after the Supreme Court blocked is first try.

With a 5-4 outcome, the Court rejected Trump's push to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program, or DACA, in a stunning rebuke to the president in the midst of his reelection campaign.

This means immigrants who are part of the 8-year-old DACA will retain their protection from deportation and their authorization to work in the United States -- safe almost certainly at least through the November election, immigration experts said.

Trump was quick to criticize the ruling, hitting hard at a political angle, and now says the federal government will be resubmitting papers on DACA.

In a tweet Friday morning, Trump said, "The Supreme Court asked us to resubmit on DACA, nothing was lost or won. They "punted", much like in a football game (where hopefully they would stand for our great American Flag). We will be submitting enhanced papers shortly."

