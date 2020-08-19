Politics

Trump, GOP finalizing Republican National Convention plans

DES MOINES -- President Donald Trump and the Republican Party are finalizing their plans for next week's convention.

Trump and the GOP are closely watching this week's Democratic National Convention to figure out what works and what doesn't work.

The GOP plans a mix of live speeches, videos and virtual content.

While Democrats' mix of live and taped video roll call votes to officially nominate Biden drew widespread praise, Republicans will have conducted the formal vote in a small in-person session in Charlotte on Monday morning.

Still, the party plans to highlight each of its convention delegations in some format.

Trump plans to deliver his nomination acceptance speech from the South Lawn of the White House.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politics2020 presidential electionpresident donald trumprnc 2020
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: UNC-CH suspends athletics activities until Thursday
Obama to deliver DNC speech from Philadelphia
PEARL provides mentors to close equity in education gap
4 arrested in death of Raleigh 17-year-old
Third system forms as active hurricane season continues
Army vet shot, killed by deputy; officials say he charged with machete
Pearl Harbor survivor and US Navy war hero dies at 99
Show More
Popular affordable shoe brand to reopen 300-500 stores in US
Texas mother of 4 sleeping in car after being evicted
Trump campaign sues NJ over mail-in ballots
Students move out of UNC dorms after just 1 week of classes
Democrats make it official, nominate Biden to take on Trump
More TOP STORIES News