President Trump responds to allegations of calling Meghan Markle 'nasty'

I never called Meghan Markle “nasty.” Made up by the Fake News Media, and they got caught cold! Will @CNN, @nytimes and others apologize? Doubt it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2019

President Trump tweeted Sunday morning after facing criticism over his comments about the Duchess of Sussex.The President tweeted, "I never called Meghan Markle nasty. Made up by the fake news media and they got caught cold!"During a recent interview, a publication brought up comments Meghan Markle made about President Trump back in 2016.When asked about Meghan Markle saying she would move to Canada if Trump got elected, Trump laughed, "A lot of people are moving here. So what can I say? No, I didn't know that she was nasty."The White House says President Trump did end up saying nice things about the Duchess of Sussex in that same interview.This all comes as President Trump visits the UK this week. He will attend a state banquet with Queen Elizabeth on Monday and visit Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday.