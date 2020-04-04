Coronavirus

Coronavirus in US: Trump says NFL should start on time, sources tell ESPN | LIVE BRIEFING SOON

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump said he believes the NFL season should start on time in September, sources familiar with the call told ESPN.

The White House says Trump spoke with commissioners of the country's sports leagues on Saturday and told them he recognizes "the good work being done by many teams and players" to care for their communities and fans dealing with the new coronavirus.

The coronavirus has decimated the sports world with the NBA and NHL suspending their seasons indefinitely and Major League Baseball postponing the start of its season.

RELATED: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global coronavirus outbreak

The NCAA basketball tournament was also canceled, as were college spring sports such as baseball and softball, lacrosse and track and field.

The White House says the commissioners thanked Trump for his "national leadership and for his interest in the sports industry." He called on them to continue efforts to support their fellow Americans during the current challenge.

A wide range of sports league officials participated in the call, including NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.coronavirusu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Instacart grocery delivery vanishes, along with woman's payment
LATEST: More than 300 COVID-19 cases in Wake County
Celebrities, politicians, other public figures with COVID-19
Free meals for hospitality workers during COVID-19 crisis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: More than 300 COVID-19 cases in Wake County
Woman dies in Fayetteville mobile home fire
Should Americans wear masks? Everything you need to know
Hoke Co. sheriff advises churches to avoid any form of gathering
Some states receive masks with dry rot, broken ventilators
About 12 people an hour are dying of COVID-19 in NYC
Raleigh residents devastated after massive apartment fire
Show More
Furlough vs layoff: What's the difference?
How often should you disinfect your house while at home?
Kobe Bryant posthumously selected for Hall of Fame
Durham Co., City combine stay-at-home orders. Here's what that means
Walmart to limit number of customers due to coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News