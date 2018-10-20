POLITICS

Trump says US will pull out of intermediate range nuke pact

(AP)

ELKO, Nevada --
President Donald Trump says he will pull United States from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty with Russia.

Trump says Moscow has violated the agreement, but provided no details.

The 1987 pact helps protect the security of the U.S. and its allies in Europe and the Far East. It prohibits the United States and Russia from possessing, producing or test-flying a ground-launched cruise missile with a range of 300 to 3,400 miles.

Trump made the announcement Saturday following a campaign stop in Elko, Nevada. National Security Adviser John Bolton was headed Saturday to Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia.

Said Trump: "We are going to terminate the agreement and then we are going to develop the weapons" unless Russia and China agree to a new deal.
