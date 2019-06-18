deportation

President Trump threatens mass deportation of illegal immigrants to begin next week

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump is threatening to remove millions of people in the country illegally.

In a late-night tweet Monday, Trump says U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will begin the removal process next week.

He tells his Twitter followers, "They will be removed as fast as they come in."

An administration official says the effort will focus on people who have been issued final deportation orders by federal judges but remain at large in the country.

Trump has threatened a series of increasingly drastic actions as he tries to stem the flow of Central American migrants crossing the southern border, which has risen dramatically on his watch.

Immigration is expected to be a central issue of Trump's 2020 reelection campaign, which officially launches Tuesday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politics2020 presidential electionu.s. & worlddeportationpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
DEPORTATION
Family of Raleigh man killed in hit-and-run holds vigil
'Disappointing:' Immigration advocates react to bill that would force sheriffs to work with ICE
Advocacy groups call on Gov. Cooper to take action after ICE raids
27 protesters arrested after controversial deportation have cases continued
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen recalls shark attack: 'I'm not ready to die'
Raleigh, Fayetteville areas at risk for severe weather today
I-Team: U.S. Dept. of Education investigating Duke-UNC Consortium
Swimming safety: How to keep you and your family safe at lakes
Powerful quake jolts northwestern Japan, tsunami warning issued
Wake County woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-40
No dreadlocks: Wendell pool owner says rules not racist
Show More
I-Team: Triangle hospitals acquiring more private practices
Wake Forest man charged with murder in Durham bar-fight death
Father-son duo in adorable viral video star in Denny's commercial
New Jersey mom charged in 1-year-old daughter's hot car death
25 years after O.J. Simpson Chase, pilot reflects on wild flight
More TOP STORIES News