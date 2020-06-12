WASHINGTON (WTVD) -- President Donald Trump will be delivering his GOP acceptance speech in Jacksonville, Fla.
"We are thrilled to celebrate this momentous occasion in the great city of Jacksonville," RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a news release. "Not only does Florida hold a special place in President Trump's heart as his home state, but it is crucial in the path to victory in 2020. We look forward to bringing this great celebration and economic boon to the Sunshine State in just a few short months."
Trump, who was born in New York, declared Florida as his permanent residence in 2019.
The Republican National Committee officials announced Thursday evening that Jacksonville has been selected as the host city to celebrate the re-nomination of Trump, while a scaled-down version of the rest of the convention will still be held in Charlotte, N.C. The selection comes after a dispute between North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and Trump of the handling of the RNC convention in Charlotte during the coronavirus pandemic.
The celebration is set to take place at the VyStar Memorial Arena.
The RNC says Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry have been "very welcoming" of Trump's acceptance speech and "look forward to bringing a safe and exciting celebration to Jacksonville and the surrounding area."
RELATED: Republican National Convention committee votes to host scaled-down convention in Charlotte
On Wednesday night, RNC officials voted to host a significantly scaled-down convention in Charlotte. The convention will only be used for 'official business'.
A total of about 336 delegates are expected to attend the convention in-person, according to new procedures. Delegates not present can designate one of the delegates present as a proxy to cast their vote for nominations.
President Trump to deliver acceptance speech in Jacksonville, Fla. as alternative to Charlotte
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News