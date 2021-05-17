Politics

Former President Donald Trump to speak at NCGOP event in Greenville, NC in June

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Former President of the United States Donald Trump will travel to North Carolina to make his first major appearance since losing the White House.



Trump will be the featured speaker at the NCGOP 2021 State Convention, which will be held in Greenville on June 5.

The former president will speak at the Convention Dinner on Saturday night. The dinner will be closed to the press.

"President Trump won North Carolina in 2016 by promising to put America First, and he won North Carolina in 2020 by keeping that promise," NCGOP Chairman Michael Whatley said in a statement. "We are honored to welcome President Trump to our convention as the Republican Party launches our campaign to retake Congress and the Senate in the 2022 midterms."

Greenville is a familiar spot for the former president. Trump made multiple campaign stop there, including one in 2019 that made national headlines when the crowd, incensed by Trump, chanted "send her back" in a jeer targeted at four Democratic Congresswomen.

