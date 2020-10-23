Politics

Trump vs. Biden: ABC11 post-presidential debate analysis with experts

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 hosted a panel of experts for analysis of the topics discussed during the final presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The in-person presidential debate was held at Belmont University, which also hosted the 2008 debate between Democrat Barack Obama and Republican John McCain.

Belmont required masks and implemented testing protocols and limited exposure of debate attendees to the school's student population.

About 150 people attended the debate hall, including up to 35 Belmont students working as ushers.

FULL STORY: Presidential debate takeaways: Trump gets personal, Biden hits on COVID-19

After the presidential debate, ABC11's Jonah Kaplan moderated a conversation among local experts and analyzed the topics discussed.

The panel of experts included:
  • UNC School of Medicine Professor Dr. Alexa Mieses Malchuk
  • Director of Communications for Civitas Institute Brooke Medina
  • Meredith College Professor of Political Science Dr. David McLennan
  • UNC African American history professor Dr. Claude Clegg


As of Thursday night, there are 12 days until election day.

Watch on the ABC11 mobile app or one of the ABC11 streaming devices. Learn how to download those here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsncraleighdurhamvote 2020nc20202020 presidential electionelectiontown hall meeting
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Final Trump, Biden debate marked by clashes, but less chaos
Man accused of plotting to kill Biden; van with guns found in NC
Anxious, fatigued about COVID-19? Expert offers advice
Durham Schools to resume sports with 'soft reopening'
LATEST: Raleigh cheer gym warns parents of potential exposure
Fayetteville mom prays HOPE program will be a saving grace
Health officials warn carpooling is dangerous during pandemic
Show More
FDA approves remdesivir to treat COVID-19
Skipping appointments could cause harm, doctors and dentists warn
Planning to vote early? Here's why this is the perfect time
Historic slave plantation in Durham known for brutality, rape and resilience
Trump to deliver remarks at Robeson Co. Fairgrounds on Saturday
More TOP STORIES News