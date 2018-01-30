STATE OF THE UNION

Twitter: Trump's 2018 State of the Union address is most-tweeted ever

President Trump delivered his first State of the Union address Tuesday night, promising a new era of prosperity he dubbed "our new American moment." (Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Danny Clemens
WASHINGTON --
In a fitting development for a president known for his early morning tweetstorms and occasional Twitter beefs, Tuesday's State of the Union address was the most-tweeted of its kind, according to Twitter.

The address brought in a total of 4.5 million tweets, the social network said. The former record - 3 million tweets, set during Trump's 2017 joint session address - was broken less than an hour into the address. It's worth noting that the figure released by Twitter may include those sent by automated bots.


Trump's discussion of standing for the national anthem, proposals for immigration reform and references to the MS-13 gang generated the most tweets. Trump, former President Barack Obama, House Speaker Paul Ryan and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi were the most-tweeted-about people during the address.

Trump, of course, is no stranger to Twitter popularity. He boasts tens of millions of followers across his @POTUS and @realDonaldTrump handles, and he was the most-tweeted-about world leader of 2017, according to Twitter.

The hashtags #MAGA and #TrumpTrain - both used by Trump supporters and occasionally Trump himself - were among the most popular activism hashtags in the United States last year. Several hashtags critical of Trump - including #Resist, #ImpeachTrump and #NotMyPresident - were also in the top ten.
politicssocial mediatwitterstate of the unionPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & worldtechnologyinternet
