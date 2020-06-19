President Donald Trump

Twitter flags Trump's tweet of doctored 'racist baby' video

LONDON -- Twitter has slapped another label on a tweet by President Donald Trump, this time warning that a video he shared was doctored and escalating the social media company's crackdown on one of its most widely followed users.

After Trump tweeted the video late Thursday, Twitter took the rare step of adding a warning that it was "manipulated media" and linked to a page that said multiple journalists confirmed the clip was edited to make it look like a CNN broadcast. The video remains visible in Trump's timeline.

The doctored clip used footage from a video that went viral last year of two toddlers, one black, one white, which this station used for a story it did on the boys' friendship.

The video Trump shared begins with footage of the boys running set to ominous music, with a fake misspelled CNN caption reading, "Terrified todler runs from racist baby." Then it cuts to other footage from the original video of the boys excitedly running to each other and hugging, which formed the basis of the original CNN story, before showing the message, "America is not the problem. Fake news is."

Uneditted video of toddler 'besties' running toward each other, hugging in NYC
EMBED More News Videos

Two toddlers in New York City are warming hearts all over Facebook after one dad posted a video of these two "besties."



It's the latest salvo in the battle between Trump and tech companies, which he has accused of silencing conservative voices. Trump lashed out at Twitter last month after it added fact-check warnings to two of his tweets on mail-in voting, and vowed to add new regulations to rein in social media companies.

Twitter in March used the "manipulated media" warning to mark a video of Biden shared by President Donald Trump.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscnnu.s. & worldtwitterpresident donald trumprace in america
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Facebook removes Trump ads with symbols once used by Nazis
Coronavirus no deterrent for Trump fans camped outside arena
Trump says his actions made Juneteenth 'very famous'
Trump rally attendees cannot sue if they get COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Raleigh mask requirement starts Friday
Man killed in Raleigh hit-and-run: Police
Little girl goes out of her way to help Walmart employee
Ways to celebrate Juneteenth events across the Triangle
iPhone shortcut can automatically record police interactions
Use of force incidents largely kept a secret in NC
What is Juneteenth? Its history, celebrations and future
Show More
WEATHER: Rain returns on Friday
Mayo Clinic says COVID-19 plasma treatment results promising
Message in a bottle found 13 years later in Alaska river
Confederate monument taken down in Decatur, Ga.
Raleigh to require face masks in public: What you need to know
More TOP STORIES News