CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --UNC's Board of Trustees has been meeting in closed session for more than two hours.
NOW IN CLOSED SESSION—The @UNC Board of Trustees is in an emergency meeting to discuss a “confidential personnel issue.” #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/jeB6zKSeFn— Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) January 18, 2019
The governing body of UNC-Chapel Hill is meeting about what it called a "confidential personnel issue."
Sources say that personnel issue is about appointing a new chancellor to replace Carol Folt, who announced she'd be retiring at the end of the school year. UNC's Board of Governors retaliated by forcing her to leave her post by Jan. 31.
On her way out the door, Folt ordered the removal of Silent Sam's pedestal. After protesters knocked Silent Sam down in August, the pedestal was the only remaining marker of the Confederate monument that stood on UNC's campus since being built in 1913--48 years after the Civil War.
