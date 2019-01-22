CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --A three-and-a-half hour meeting Friday ended without any public updates, but UNC-Chapel Hill's Board of Trustees is at it again Tuesday.
The board's second special meeting in the last few days is once again about the search for a new Chancellor.
Friday's Board of Trustees meeting took place mostly in closed session.
Afterwards, the Trustees didn't say much about the meeting. The agenda said they were discussing a "confidential personnel issue."
Last week, Chancellor Carol Folt announced she was leaving and ordered the removal of the pedestal of the controversial Silent Sam statue. Folt planned to retire at the end of the school year, but following the removal of Silent Sam's pedestal, the UNC Board of Governors moved up her last day to Jan. 31.
That decision has caused some division, including pushback from 20 Board of Trustee members.
The UNC Board of Governors is scheduled to meet Friday.
Today's Board of Trustees meeting starts at 10 am at the Carolina Club. We'll be posting updates.