Revamped News & Observer podcast tackles North Carolina political news: How to listen

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The News & Observer political team has overhauled a previously recorded podcast into something new.

With a new year and new legislative session, the political team has overhauled the "Domecast" podcast and is relaunching it as "Under the Dome."

Each week, the News & Observer political team will unpack legislation and everything happening in North Carolina politics each week.

One episode will be published Monday morning to preview what's coming up in the week with another episode published Friday to dive deeper into a particular issue.

Subscribe wherever you get podcasts: Pandora, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music and Megaphone.
