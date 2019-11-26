Politics

US aid worker from SF killed in Afghanistan attack, Pompeo says

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks with reporters at the State Department, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON -- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says a civilian aid worker from San Francisco was killed in a weekend attack on a U.N. vehicle in Afghanistan.

He identified the worker as Anil Raj, an American citizen.

The attack Sunday in the Afghan capital of Kabul also wounded five other aid workers.

Pompeo told reporters Tuesday that attacks targeting U.N. personnel helping the Afghan people are unconscionable.''

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing, but both Taliban and the Islamic State group are active in the capital and have repeatedly claimed previous attacks.
Related topics:
politicsu.s. & worldman killedafghanistan
