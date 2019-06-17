Politics

US to send an additional 1,000 troops to Middle East in response to 'hostile behavior' by Iranian forces: Pentagon

President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday June 14, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

TEHRAN, Iran -- U.S. officials say the Pentagon is sending about 1,000 additional American troops to the Middle East, as commanders try to bolster security for forces and allies in the region from what authorities say is a growing threat from Iran.

Officials say the deployment includes security forces and troops for additional surveillance and intelligence gathering in the region.

The troops are part of a broader military package of options that were initially laid out to U.S. leaders late last month, totaling as much as 10,000 forces, Patriot missile batteries, aircraft and ships.

The latest decision comes as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other top officials reach out to leaders in Asia and Europe to convince them that Iran was behind alleged attacks on shipping along a Middle East oil route.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumpmiddle eastpentagonsoldiersmilitarygovernmentu.s. & worldpresident donald trumpiran
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
No dreadlocks: Wendell pool owner says rules not racist
Wake County woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-40
I-Team: Triangle hospitals acquiring more private practices
Taste This: Al's Burger Shack serves best burger in the country
Second mom accuses Knightdale teacher of inappropriately touching daughter
Troubleshooter: Unlicensed contractor facing new charges in Chatham Co.
UNC Children's Hospital pausing complex heart surgeries after report
Show More
UNC football player goes public about his battle with depression
4 shot, 3 arrested at Toronto Raptors victory rally
Home intruder gets $175k bond after boy with machete thwarted him
Ducks crossing road caused 5-car crash on I-40 in Durham, police say
Former NC State star arrested in hit-and-run death
More TOP STORIES News