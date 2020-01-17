Politics

US service members injured in Jan. 8 Iran missile attack, officials say

U.S. Soldiers inspect the site of Iranian bombing at Ain al-Asad air base in Anbar, Iraq, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.

WASHINGTON -- U.S. officials said on Thursday some American troops were injured in the Iranian missile attack from earlier this month despite initial reports that no one was hurt.

ABC News confirmed approximately 11 U.S. service members were flown out of Iraq for treatment in the last 24 to 36 hours.

Eight were taken to Landstuhl, Germany, while another three were transported to Camp Arifjan in Kuwait.

Some injured in the Jan. 8 attack on the Ain al-Asad base in Iraq suffered traumatic brain injuries. They were recently evacuated out of Iraq.

The severity of their injuries was not clear due to HIPPA laws. A U.S. official said the service members' symptoms had worsened enough to warrant being evacuated.

"While no U.S. service members were killed in the Jan. 8 Iranian attack on Al Asad Air base, several were treated for concussion symptoms from the blast and are still being assessed," Capt. Bill Urban, spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in a statement.

Iran's attack was retaliation for a U.S. airstrike near a Baghdad airport that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsiraqmilitaryu.s. & worldiran
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH: The Public Housing Crisis
St James Seafood to open next week
Wake DA will not ask SBI to investigate video of officer punching man
Officer rescues woman from car seconds before impact with train
Human trafficking survivor recalls abduction
Inspections find problems at other Durham public housing communities
Father accused of kidnapping infant son from Rocky Mount home
Show More
Warrenton centenarian celebrates 107th birthday
Holocaust survivor dies at 91 in Raleigh
What rights do renters have in NC?
DHA has spent $485,000 to relocate McDougald Terrace tenants
La Farm Bakery announces new cafe inside RDU
More TOP STORIES News