Veteran's border wall GoFundMe raises more than $9 million

A Florida veteran has started a GoFundMe page to help pay for a wall at the United States border with Mexico.The account, created Sunday by Brian Kolfage has already raised millions. Kolfage set the campaign's goal at $1 billion.The 37-year-old is a triple amputee and Purple Heart recipient who says he feels deeply invested in this nation.Kolfage writes, "If 63 million people who voted for Trump each pledge $80, we can build the wall."Kolfage said he has contacted the Trump administration and a legal firm to ensure that the government can only use the money raised for a wall.Kolfage also writes that he is a supporter of legal immigration."I have grandparents who immigrated to America legally, they did it the correct way and it's time we uphold our laws," Kolfage wrote.