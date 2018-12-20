POLITICS

Veteran's border wall GoFundMe raises more than $9 million

EMBED </>More Videos

A Florida veteran starts a fundraiser for the border wall.

By
A Florida veteran has started a GoFundMe page to help pay for a wall at the United States border with Mexico.

The account, created Sunday by Brian Kolfage has already raised millions. Kolfage set the campaign's goal at $1 billion.

The 37-year-old is a triple amputee and Purple Heart recipient who says he feels deeply invested in this nation.

RELATED: House GOP approves Trump's border wall money as shutdown looms

Kolfage writes, "If 63 million people who voted for Trump each pledge $80, we can build the wall."

Kolfage said he has contacted the Trump administration and a legal firm to ensure that the government can only use the money raised for a wall.

Kolfage also writes that he is a supporter of legal immigration.

"I have grandparents who immigrated to America legally, they did it the correct way and it's time we uphold our laws," Kolfage wrote.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsfundraiserborder wallimmigrationu.s. & worldtrendingviralFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
House GOP approves Trump's wall money as shutdown looms
Trump proposes rule requiring job for food stamps
Defense Secretary Mattis leaving after clashes with Trump
Yemeni mother reunited with dying son at California hospital
More Politics
Top Stories
Mother, boyfriend appear in court to answer for death of 1-year-old
House GOP approves Trump's wall money as shutdown looms
Fort Bragg families surprised with paid-off layaway items
Williamson fouls out but No. 2 Duke tops No. 12 Texas Tech
Funeral service held for Lumberton police officer killed on I-95
Defense Secretary Mattis leaving after clashes with Trump
Trump proposes rule requiring job for food stamps
Durham elementary school teacher raises $7,000 for food donations
Show More
Elderly man leaves 14 years of Christmas gifts for young neighbor
New app promises 'personalized' savings on gas
Firefighters hoping for more protective gear amidst cancer concerns
Mother killed while driving to NC with her children
Triangle Expressway toll rate to increase Jan. 1
More News