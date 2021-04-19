Politics

Vice President Kamala Harris visiting North Carolina today

Vice President Kamala Harris visits NC

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Vice President Kamala Harris is in North Carolina today.

She'll be speaking about President Joe Biden's American Jobs Plan at Guilford Technical College in Greensboro.


That plan is the administrations push to invest in infrastructure and refocus the American economy on industries expected to thrive in the coming years.

Later, Harris will tour Thomas Built Buses--a manufacturer of school buses based in High Point.


Gov. Roy Cooper will be with the vice president for much of her visit.
