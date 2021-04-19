Politics

Vice President Kamala Harris visits North Carolina to promote American Jobs Plan

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Vice President Kamala Harris is in North Carolina today.

She landed at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro at 10:30 a.m.



She began speaking at Guilford Technical College before 12 p.m.

Harris was in town promoting President Joe Biden's American Jobs Plan.

That plan is the administration's push to invest in infrastructure and refocus the American economy on industries expected to thrive in the coming years.

"We are going to take a giant leap into the future. That is what the American Jobs Plan is all about. It's a once-in-a-lifetime, once-in-a-generation investment in America's infrastructure, in America's future. It is what the American people deserve," Harris said.

Vice President Kamala Harris made her first return trip to North Carolina since taking office.



Harris spoke touting the plan's ability to create jobs. She said it would be the largest jobs investment the United States has made since World War 2.

Harris also toured Thomas Built Buses--a manufacturer of school buses based in High Point along with Gov. Roy Cooper. Thomas Built Buses was founded in 1972 and has recently shifted to emphasizing buses that operate on alternate fuel sources.
