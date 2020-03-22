Coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence and wife test negative for COVID-19

WASHINGTON -- Vice President Mike Pence and wife tested negative for the coronavirus, a spokesperson said Saturday.

This comes after the White House says a member of Vice President Mike Pence's staff has tested positive for coronavirus.

Pence's spokeswoman Katie Miller said Friday that the staff member, who is not being identified, did not have "close contact" to either the vice president or President Donald Trump.

Miller said contact tracing, or contacting everyone the individual has been in contact with, is being conducted in accordance with guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Raleigh neighborhood takes to their porches for Saturday night social hour
NC nurse volunteering in Italy amid COVID-19 sends warning
NC man charged after claiming to have COVID-19 during Walmart livestream
Apex Farm promotes social distancing ahead of strawberry picking season
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Wake Co. sees largest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases
Small Rocky Mount plane crashes near South Carolina airport
Raleigh neighborhood takes to their porches for Saturday night social hour
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
NC nurse volunteering in Italy amid COVID-19 sends warning
What you should know if you have asthma during COVID-19 outbreak
Here's how shelter in place can slow coronavirus spread
Show More
Trump says he's using Stafford Act to declare 'major disaster'
Country music legend Kenny Rogers dies at 81
Apex Farm promotes social distancing ahead of strawberry picking season
Congress continues talks on proposed $1200 per person relief plan
5-year-old girl gets her own birthday parade
More TOP STORIES News