Politics

Vice President Mike Pence to visit Raleigh as part of pro-life event

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Vice President Mike Pence will be in the Triangle next week to support a pro-life event.

Pence will be in Raleigh this coming Thursday, Sept. 3, to continue the multi-state Life Wins! Tour with the Susan B. Anthony List leaders.

Pence will be joined by Lt. Gov. Dan Forest and Senator Thom Tillis at Gateway Women's Care on Hillsborough Street at 11 a.m. At noon, the group will be at the tour event at Christ Baptist Church on Newton Road. The event will be hosted by North Carolina native Marjorie Dannenfelser, SBA List President.

On Monday, President Trump made a surprise visit to the Republican National Convention in Charlotte. After the convention, Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump visited a Farmers to Families Food Box program site in Mills River, speaking to a packed crowd. Trump visited a Morrisville FUJIFILM facility working on a COVID-19 vaccine last month.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsraleighvice president mike pencemike pence
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family calls for BB gun legislation after deadly police shooting
LIVE: Thousands set to march in DC for policing reforms
COVID-19 LATEST: UNC announces it will start fall sports without fans
Raleigh mayor issues curfew for Friday and Saturday nights
Hurricane Laura's leftovers move east, leaving a disaster in Louisiana
WCPSS to consider implementing COVID-19 dashboard
Ronnie Long is free, 44 years after wrongful conviction
Show More
Kyle Rittenhouse appears in court for shooting protesters
Former Jerry Falwell Jr. business partner said he 'lived through hell'
Trump accepts Republican nomination at the 2020 RNC
Man yanks necklace off elderly woman's neck waiting for elevator
Customers attacked Cary restaurant workers when asked to wear mask
More TOP STORIES News