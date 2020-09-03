Politics

Vice President Mike Pence to visit Raleigh, Cary on Thursday

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Vice President Mike Pence will be in the Triangle today to support a pro-life event and later, attend a law enforcement-appreciation gathering.

Pence will be in Raleigh to continue the multi-state Life Wins! Tour with the Susan B. Anthony List leaders.

Pence will be joined by Lt. Gov. Dan Forest and Senator Thom Tillis at Gateway Women's Care on Hillsborough Street at 11 a.m. At noon, the group will be at the tour event at Christ Baptist Church on Newton Road. The event will be hosted by North Carolina native Marjorie Dannenfelser, SBA List President.

At 2 p.m., Pence will make his way to a "Cops for Trump" event in Cary. Pence is accepting the endorsement of the Southern States Police Benevolent Association.

Last week, President Trump made a surprise visit to the Republican National Convention in Charlotte. After the convention, Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump visited a Farmers to Families Food Box program site in Mills River, speaking to a packed crowd. Trump visited a Morrisville FUJIFILM facility working on a COVID-19 vaccine in July.

Trump will be back in North Carolina next Tuesday when he visits Winston-Salem.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsraleighvice president mike pencemike pence
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search crews gather in Smithfield to continue looking for boy
Man charged, accused of pointing a gun at Black mother in Raleigh
WEATHER: Heat index 105° and above again
Family needed more in skilled nursing homes, advocates argue
President Trump appears to encourage people to vote twice
COVID News: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, family test positive
NC Senate passes $1.1B COVID-19 relief package
Show More
CDC halts evictions: What it means for renters, property owners?
LATEST: NC launches no-cost COVID-19 testing program
19 people across NC charged with federal voter fraud
CDC tells states: Be ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccines on Nov. 1
The North Carolina Museum of Art set to reopen with restrictions
More TOP STORIES News