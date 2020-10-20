RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Visually impaired voters can cast a ballot online this year.
According to a release from the North Carolina State Board of Elections, blind and visually impaired voters can use an online portal to request an absentee ballot. The portal is compatible with screen readers.
Election officials said the portal was created after a federal court ordered the Board of Elections to offer online voting for visually impaired voters.
RELATED: Make your vote count by avoiding these common absentee ballot mistakes
Only people who have previously registered to vote can fill out an accessible online ballot. Anyone not registered to vote must cast an in-person ballot at an early polling location before Oct. 31. Accessible ballots must be requested by 5 p.m. on Oct. 27 and returned by 5 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3.
Did you experience issues while at your polling site trying to vote? Tell us about it here.
Voters must have a witness sign their ballot as part of the online ballot process.
QUESTIONS ABOUT VOTING IN NORTH CAROLINA IN 2020? VIEW OUR ELECTION GUIDE: For a better experience on the App, click here to see the experience on its own page
ASK US: What are your voting concerns or questions as Election Day approaches?
Blind, visually impaired voters can cast absentee ballot online in 2020 election
VOTE 2020
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News