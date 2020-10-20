vote 2020

Blind, visually impaired voters can cast absentee ballot online in 2020 election

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Visually impaired voters can cast a ballot online this year.

According to a release from the North Carolina State Board of Elections, blind and visually impaired voters can use an online portal to request an absentee ballot. The portal is compatible with screen readers.

Election officials said the portal was created after a federal court ordered the Board of Elections to offer online voting for visually impaired voters.

Only people who have previously registered to vote can fill out an accessible online ballot. Anyone not registered to vote must cast an in-person ballot at an early polling location before Oct. 31. Accessible ballots must be requested by 5 p.m. on Oct. 27 and returned by 5 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3.

Voters must have a witness sign their ballot as part of the online ballot process.

