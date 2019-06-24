Politics

Vote expected Monday on HB370, the North Carolina immigration bill some sheriff's say targets them

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The North Carolina state Senate is set to vote Monday on House Bill 370, which would require county sheriffs to cooperate with ICE detainment requests.

Three of those sheriffs took a stand Wednesday to push back on the bill. They said the bill is an attempt to get seven newly elected sheriff's removed from office.



Those sheriffs were elected after vowing to withdraw from a program where deputies would turn over undocumented immigrants charged with crimes to federal immigration authorities.

Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker is one of the seven sheriff's against HB370. The bill did not initially get the support of the North Carolina Sheriff's Association, but after some changes to the bill's wording, the group changed its stance and now supports HB370.

Back in March, House Speaker Tim Moore, one of the bill's co-sponsors said, "If the law-abiding citizens of North Carolina are subject to enforcement of state and federal law, then illegal immigrants detained for committing crimes should be, too."

HB370 has already passed the House. If the Senate passes the bill and it gets Gov. Roy Cooper's signature, it would become effective Dec. 1.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsncpoliticspresident donald trumpbills
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Too much uranium, radon could be in water at 19K Wake Co. homes
Police find man's body shot in car near Durham businesses
Vandals wrote 'Satan rules!' on North Carolina church, police say
2 hurt after impaired driver plows into Lilly's Pizza
Apex native Drew Pescaro gets tattoo to commemorate UNCC shooting
Police: Shooting that left 3 injured in Durham started over argument
Baby's early arrival interrupts parents' wedding plans
Show More
KFC to release Cheetos chicken sandwich
Man rescued from high rushing water off Texas highway
Teen stabbed multiple times by man she met at McDonald's
Fayetteville man shot, killed near Hope Mills night club, police say
Durham police investigating pedestrian fatality
More TOP STORIES News