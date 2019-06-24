Vote expected Monday on HB370, the North Carolina immigration bill some sheriff's say targets them

Three of those sheriffs took a stand Wednesday to push back on the bill. They said the bill is an attempt to get seven newly elected sheriff's removed from office.
Representatives from the NC @NAACP and other activists are holding a news conference opposing HB 370. The legislation would require local law enforcement to cooperate with ICE. The bill moves to the state Senate today. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/pHgPb8SGHn— Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) June 24, 2019
Those sheriffs were elected after vowing to withdraw from a program where deputies would turn over undocumented immigrants charged with crimes to federal immigration authorities.
Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker is one of the seven sheriff's against HB370. The bill did not initially get the support of the North Carolina Sheriff's Association, but after some changes to the bill's wording, the group changed its stance and now supports HB370.
Back in March, House Speaker Tim Moore, one of the bill's co-sponsors said, "If the law-abiding citizens of North Carolina are subject to enforcement of state and federal law, then illegal immigrants detained for committing crimes should be, too."
HB370 has already passed the House. If the Senate passes the bill and it gets Gov. Roy Cooper's signature, it would become effective Dec. 1.