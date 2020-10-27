Hometown Voices: Voter registration data reflects opinions in downtown Durham

DURHAM (WTVD) -- The bronze bull in the heart of downtown represents a symbol of Durham that dates back to the 1800s. It is the perfect gathering spot to see how people are feeling about the 2020 election."The Electoral College is a mess," said Brian Kennedy. "But it's exciting to think that my vote could actually count this time, which will be nice."ABC11 talked to Brian and Brianna Kennedy after they ate dinner downtown. They both voted early."It was a pretty easy decision for us," said Brianna Kennedy. "We're hoping that the rest of the state does the right thing on behalf of others, not just themselves and their own self-interest."Voter registration data in Durham reflects the opinions we found downtown.Fifty-five percent of voters are registered Democrats, 11 percent are Republicans.In 2016, Hillary Clinton received 78 percent of the vote, while President Trump received 18 percent."I'd really like to see some civility brought back and hopefully just kindness and graciousness," said Jessica Steinbrenner.ABC11 met Jessica and David Steinbrenner as their kids played on the bronze bull.They are voting with an eye to the future."You see what the world is looking like right now and it's pretty discouraging," Jessica said. "We're feeling like we want change for them, for us, for the community of Durham and beyond."Lucy Stokes has spent her entire life in Durham and is also voting for change in Washington."I think there's a lot of frustration with the divisiveness, which is unfortunate because we're creating a political system where no one can compromise," said Stokes.Asia Manigault is a 16-year-old student at the City of Medicine Academy. She joined recent racial justice demonstrations in Durham and Raleigh and it motivated her to volunteer for get-out-the-vote efforts."I've been doing phone banks and getting out and knocking on doors, in spite of COVID going on with my mask and six feet," Manigault. "I think it's very important to just go out and vote."