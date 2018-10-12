POLITICS

Voter registration deadline near for most NC counties, extended for Florence-affected counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Friday Oct. 12 is the last day to register to vote in many NC counties, so keep that in mind if you plan on voting in the November elections but haven't yet registered.

For most NC counties, the dealine is Friday, but for those affected by Hurricane Florence, the deadline will be extended until Oct. 15.

To find out if your county has an extended registration date, you can click here.

Election day polls will open November 6 at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

You can click here for a list of one-stop voting sites, and you can also click here to check out the 2018 General Election candidate list.

