Voter waits 6 hours in long line to cast ballot in Texas

HOUSTON, Texas -- Super Tuesday brought out hundreds of people in one Texas polling place with the final voter in line waiting six hours to cast his ballot.

Hervis Rogers was the last person to vote at Texas Southern University in Houston.

Despite it being Super Tuesday, it was 1:30 a.m. Wednesday when Rogers actually voted.

He, however, wasn't angry or frustrated. Rogers was still smiling by the end with no complaints.

He told our sister station KTRK that he used the time to watch Super Tuesday results on his phone, after making some last-minute decisions on who would get his vote.

"I wanted to get my vote in to voice my opinion," Rogers said. "I wasn't going to let anything stop me, so I waited it out."



Volunteers handed out pizza to voters, who were in good spirits at TSU.

Harris County Clerk Diane Trautman sent more voting machines to the poll in the evening to accommodate all the voters.

Other voters in the polling lines said they were also excited to have their voices heard.


"It's great that I came. I did my job, and I'm glad to see people here doing their part," said voter Abraham Madrigal.

"I waited about an hour. Everything worked. Everyone should vote," said voter Abby Yates.

Trautman said they saw an extremely high turnout and that Democrats out-voted Republicans 3-1 in some locations.

"It's taking a long time on the Democratic side and the Republican side has a bunch of empty machines that no one is using," said voter Britany Turner earlier in the night.

Trautman explained that the machines come pre-programmed with each party's ballot, so voters could not just go to any machine or use the other party's machine.

It is unclear the specific locations, but about 40 to 50 machines were deployed to about four to five polling locations.

The Harris County Clerk's Office announced there were no major issues.
