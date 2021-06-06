kamala harris

'We all said a little prayer': Kamala Harris' plane forced to return due to 'technical issue'

By Alexandra Jaffe, Associated Press
EMBED <>More Videos

Harris visits Latin America to tackle migration, corruption

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. -- A technical issue that involved "no major safety concerns" forced Vice President Kamala Harris' plane to return to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland about 30 minutes after she had left Sunday on a trip to Guatemala and Mexico. The plane landed safely and she gave a thumbs-up when she got off.

"I'm good, I'm good. We all said a little prayer, but we're good," she said.

The vice president was expected to depart in another plane in about an hour, spokesperson Symone Sanders told reporters traveling with Harris.

"It is a technical issue. There are no major safety concerns,'' Sanders said.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicskamala harrisu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
KAMALA HARRIS
Why Kamala Harris is heading to Guatemala, Mexico
Former Florida senator sworn in as NASA Administrator
VP Harris on US race relations, border crisis after 100 days in office
Vice President Kamala Harris visits North Carolina
TOP STORIES
NC high school threatened after denying student diploma
LATEST: COVID-19 causes big uptick in summer school enrollment
Triangle Restaurant Week kicks off today
New indoor soccer team to call Fayetteville home
US traffic deaths up 7% last year, highest number since 2007
Jeff Bezos going into space on July 20
Suspects arrested in freeway killing of SoCal boy Aiden Leos
Show More
Landmine sniffing 'hero rat' Magawa retires
1 killed, teen hurt in Rocky Mount shooting, police say
Man found alive after 8 nights in Croatan National Forest
Pop up afternoon storms possible next several days
Merck probing discovery of noose at Durham plant
More TOP STORIES News