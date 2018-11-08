POLITICS

Wake County sheriff's race a referendum on humanity, immigrant activists say

EMBED </>More Videos

Activists say immigration stance is part of the equation that got a new sheriff elected.

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Immigration rights advocates are sounding off after a major change in Wake County's leadership. Longtime Sheriff Donnie Harrison was voted out of office Tuesday and many think it's because of his cooperation with a controversial program that can turn over undocumented immigrants who commit crimes to federal authorities.

The new sheriff plans to end cooperation with the 287g program.

"Let them (the feds) deal with it, let them enforce it," said Sheriff-elect Gerald Baker.

Baker said some people refuse to reach out in times of need.

"They're more worried about somebody getting deported than us coming to help them. That's a problem," Baker said.



Activist contended that the midterm election race was a referendum on humanity.

A 16-year-old's father had a detainer filed against him this past Friday.

"It's just very unfair," said Mayra Campos, who explained that her dad was pulled over for driving without a license. "It's not something that any child or anyone should have to go through; going without their parents is something dreadful and very scary for a child."

In December of last year, a detainer was placed on a Jordanian man after he was accused of killing his wife.

New Wake County Sheriff elected
Donnie Harrison's bid for a fifth term as sheriff of Wake County failed Tuesday night.


Activists argue that not everyone is charged with such heinous crimes and they plan to hold Baker to his promise.

ABC11 reached out to the Wake County Sheriff's Office to see how many people have been detained under the program. Nobody has yet responded to our inquiry.

A clerk at the County Courthouse said she sees about 20 detainers a week.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicswake county schoolselection 2018sheriffdeportationimmigrationWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Protests in Triangle aim to protect Mueller investigation post-Sessions
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 85, hospitalized
Georgia Governor Race: Kemp campaign claims win; Abrams not conceding
Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigns at Trump's request
More Politics
Top Stories
Amber Alert: Police want to talk to man seen walking near site of kidnapping
SPOT THE FAKES: How to avoid counterfeit items when shopping online
Niece of actress Tamera Mowry among dead in Thousand Oaks shooting
Protests in Triangle aim to protect Mueller investigation post-Sessions
Thousand Oaks shooting suspect: What we know
Thousand Oaks shooting: Father ID's son as 1 of 12 slain in massacre
Flu numbers are down, but doctors remain concerned
Motive unclear in Thousand Oaks mass shooting that left 13 dead
Show More
California shooting survivor also survived Las Vegas shooting
NC neighborhood surprises beloved recycle driver
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 85, hospitalized
Teen who killed girlfriend shared graphic images of her murder
Veteran's Day: Where you can find deals and freebies
More News