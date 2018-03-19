POLITICS

Wake County teens prepare for national rally against gun violence

Two 15-year-old girls from Wake County said they are on a mission to stop gun violence. (WTVD)

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Two 15-year-old girls from Wake County said they are on a mission to stop gun violence.

On Saturday, they were going door-to-door along Fayetteville Street to garner support for their March for Our Lives rally in downtown Raleigh next Saturday, March 24.

"We're just letting businesses know what we're doing," said Lauren Smith, a sophomore at Holly Springs High School. "We're encouraging them to support us and maybe get involved."

Smith said last month's deadly school shooting in Florida, which killed 17 students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, motivated her to take action.

"I was just disgusted. But I was also shocked that something like this happened again right after Las Vegas. I just couldn't believe it and I just wanted to do something about it," said Smith.

Next Saturday, Lauren and her best friend, Amber Mitchell will join hundreds from across the nation to hold local March for Our Lives rallies and in Washington D.C.

The movement is a continuation of Wednesday's national school walkout, one month after the Florida shooting.

Young people now urging lawmakers to change gun laws.

"I just want to be able to say that I can sit down and not have to worry every time there is a fire drill or every time a door opens," said Mitchell. "I just want to be able to say that we have established something that can make schools safe."
