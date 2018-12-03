SHERIFF

Wake County Sheriff-elect Gerald Baker sworn in

EMBED </>More Videos

Wake County Sheriff-elect Gerald Baker was sworn into office on Monday morning following a midnight ceremony.

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
With his daughter by his side, Wake County Sheriff-elect Gerald Baker was sworn into office on Monday morning following a midnight ceremony.

Baker's promise to residents, he said, is to run an office that is transparent, accountable and serves everyone.


Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"It's going to be a lot of emotions," Baker said. "My parents. That's my weakness. I'm a blessed man. Very fortunate to have them still here to see this moment. God has shown me this in a vision. And here it is."

Baker, a 28-year retired law enforcement veteran, has worked in every division of the sheriff's office.

He said his immediate focus is beefing up staffing, by adding support to the Domestic Violence and Victims Assistance Unit, Sex Offender Registry Unit, and introduce a crime prevention unit.

"Society is different. People are different. And they see things differently now. So we gotta go out and meet that now. Make sure we're doing everything according to the law but also making sure our policies are current and up to date to today's world."

Related: New Wake County sheriff vows to end cooperation with feds over deportation

Baker said the sheriffs office will also embrace new forms of technology, and neighbors and businesses should expect more patrols in unincorporated areas of the county.

ABC11 asked Baker what will be going through his mind during the swearing-in.

"First thing I'm going to be doing is thanking the Lord," he said. "I couldn't have made it without him. But equally making sure that we're going to represent, serve, and protect this county."

Baker will serve a four-year term that, which began at midnight.

Monday morning, he will have a second swearing-in at Elevation Church.

Donnie Harrison reflects on career in office.
Becoming a sworn law enforcement officer was a nearly life-long dream for Harrison. "As a little boy, I said I was going to be a state trooper and God blessed me. And this is the icing on the cake."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicssheriffRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHERIFF
On last day as Wake County sheriff, Harrison reflects on lengthy career
Party for Wake County's new sheriff packed with people and expectations
Election night was a historic one for black sheriff candidates in NC
Wake Co. sheriff's race a referendum on humanity, immigrant activists say
More sheriff
POLITICS
Barbara Bush reads George H.W. Bush's letter remembering Robin
Bush 4141: Train to transport Pres. George H.W. Bush
Former President George H.W. Bush has died at age 94
George H.W. Bush's final words
More Politics
Top Stories
Former NC Governor Martin recalls time with George H.W. Bush
Snow next weekend? It's possible!
Man dies in hospital following Knightdale shooting
Police investigating after fatal shooting in Durham
Police investigating after teen shot and killed in Spring Lake
Mebane man charged after forcing way into car, kidnapping woman
Bush 4141: Train to transport Pres. George H.W. Bush
'SpongeBob' fans petition for Super Bowl performance in honor of late creator
Show More
Former President George H.W. Bush has died at age 94
Where to celebrate Hanukkah in the Triangle
Winston throws for 2 TDs, Buccaneers beat Panthers 24-17
New 'Captain Marvel' poster released; new trailer coming Monday
Bush 41 quotes: Memorable lines from the former president
More News