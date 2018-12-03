Wake County Sheriff-elect Gerald Baker sworn in

RALEIGH (WTVD) --With his daughter by his side, Wake County Sheriff-elect Gerald Baker was sworn into office on Monday morning following a midnight ceremony.
Baker's promise to residents, he said, is to run an office that is transparent, accountable and serves everyone.
"It's going to be a lot of emotions," Baker said. "My parents. That's my weakness. I'm a blessed man. Very fortunate to have them still here to see this moment. God has shown me this in a vision. And here it is."
Baker, a 28-year retired law enforcement veteran, has worked in every division of the sheriff's office.
He said his immediate focus is beefing up staffing, by adding support to the Domestic Violence and Victims Assistance Unit, Sex Offender Registry Unit, and introduce a crime prevention unit.
"Society is different. People are different. And they see things differently now. So we gotta go out and meet that now. Make sure we're doing everything according to the law but also making sure our policies are current and up to date to today's world."
Baker said the sheriffs office will also embrace new forms of technology, and neighbors and businesses should expect more patrols in unincorporated areas of the county.
ABC11 asked Baker what will be going through his mind during the swearing-in.
"First thing I'm going to be doing is thanking the Lord," he said. "I couldn't have made it without him. But equally making sure that we're going to represent, serve, and protect this county."
Baker will serve a four-year term that, which began at midnight.
Monday morning, he will have a second swearing-in at Elevation Church.