Wake County Sheriff-elect Gerald Baker to be sworn in at midnight

Wake County Sheriff-Elect Gerald Baker to be sworn in at midnight

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Sheriff-elect Gerald Baker will become Wake County's Sheriff Monday, Dec. 3 during a midnight swearing-in ceremony.

Baker's promise to residents, he says, is to run an office that is transparent, accountable and serves everyone.

"It's going to be a lot of emotions. My parents. That's my weakness. I'm a blessed man. Very fortunate to have them still here to see this moment," Baker said. "God has shown me this in a vision. And here it is."

Baker, a 28-year retired law enforcement veteran, has worked in every division of the sheriffs office. He says his immediate focus is beefing up staffing, by adding support to the Domestic Violence and Victims Assistance Unit, Sex Offender Registry Unit, and introduce a crime prevention unit.

"Society is different. People are different. And they see things differently now. So we gotta go out and meet that now. Make sure we're doing everything according to the law but also making sure our polices are current and up to date to today's world," he said.

Baker says the sheriffs office will also embrace new forms of technology, and neighbors and businesses should expect more patrols in unincorporated areas of the county.

ABC11 asked Baker what will be going through his mind during the swearing-in.

"First thing I'm going to be doing is thanking the Lord. I couldn't have made it without him. But equally making sure that we're going to represent, serve, and protect this county," he said.
Baker will serve a four year term that begins at midnight.

Monday morning, he will have a second swearing-in at Elevation Church. NC Supreme Count Justice Mike Morgan will conduct his oath.

Baker's daughter will hold the Bible.

There will be a choir on hand to celebrate the moment.
