POLITICS

Want to vote early? Saturday is the last day to do so

EMBED </>More Videos

Wanting to vote early? Saturday is the last day to do so

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
If you're wanting to vote early for the midterms, Saturday is your last chance to do so.

Early voting in this election ends at 1 p.m. Saturday in Wake and Durham Counties. It's over at 3 p.m. in Orange County.

If you can't vote early, you'll have to vote on election day, which is Tuesday Nov. 6. Polls open up statewide at 6:30 a.m., closing at 7:30 p.m.

RELATED: NC voters 'fired up' for mid-terms, early voting through the roof

So far, over 1,546,950 North Carolinians have cast early ballots, besting 2014's early vote tally -- when Thom Tillis was facing off against Kay Hagan in a U.S. Senate race.

This year's a 'blue moon' election, and thus there's no statewide races on the ballot. It's the first since 2006.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicselection dayNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
NC voters 'fired up' for mid-terms, early voting through the roof
Oprah knocks on doors, shocking voters
Judges look ahead to 2020, rule against GOP on Wake Co. district lines
Local immigrants push back against Trump's asylum crackdown
More Politics
Top Stories
Shooter, 2 killed in Florida yoga studio attack identified
Uber driver 'creeped out' after passenger shows up at his home
Durham police searching for suspect linked to two robberies
VIDEO: California high school teacher arrested, seen punching student
Pennsylvania Uber driver charged with raping passenger
'He's my hero:' Man mourns baby brother after they were both shot in Carrboro
NC voters 'fired up' for mid-terms, early voting through the roof
Teen hit by car in Fayetteville
Show More
Triangle Jewish congregations observe first Shabbat since Pittsburgh shooting
PHOTOS: These pets are up for adoption at the Animal Protection Society of Durham
Woman shot in head at Fayetteville apartment identified
Teachers dress up 'Make American Great Again' border wall
Dog shoots owner while hunting in New Mexico
More News