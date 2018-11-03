Want to vote early? Saturday is the last day to do so

If you're wanting to vote early for the midterms, Saturday is your last chance to do so.Early voting in this election ends at 1 p.m. Saturday in Wake and Durham Counties. It's over at 3 p.m. in Orange County.If you can't vote early, you'll have to vote on election day, which is Tuesday Nov. 6. Polls open up statewide at 6:30 a.m., closing at 7:30 p.m.So far, over 1,546,950 North Carolinians have cast early ballots, besting 2014's early vote tally -- when Thom Tillis was facing off against Kay Hagan in a U.S. Senate race.This year's a 'blue moon' election, and thus there's no statewide races on the ballot. It's the first since 2006.