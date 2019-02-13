POLITICS

Was Abraham Lincoln born in North Carolina? This group says 'yes'

EMBED </>More Videos

WTVD Archive Video about the area where Abraham Lincoln may have been born.

Branson Kimball & Ted Silver
RUTHERFORD CO., N.C. (WTVD) --
One of the most famous presidents in the history of the United States of America was born Feb. 12.

Abraham Lincoln is a fixture of U.S. and world history. He fought the Civil War to keep America from splitting into two over the issue of slavery and he emancipated enslaved Americans.

His story is legendary.

And one group out of North Carolina says it all started right here.

Lincoln's official biography says he was born in a log cabin in Hodgenville, Kentucky, on Feb. 12, 1809.

But The Bostic Lincoln Center in Rutherford County, North Carolina disputes that.

The museum believes Lincoln's young mother, Nancy Hanks, was a servant for the Enlow family of Rutherford County in 1809. That's when she had an illegitimate son she named Abraham. She left North Carolina soon after the birth, eventually marrying Tom Lincoln in Kentucky.

According to a 2008 story from the News & Observer, "Bostic's Lincoln supporters draw much of their energy from a couple of old books."

"Lydia Clontz, vice president of the Bostic Lincoln Center, acknowledges the storytelling tradition in her part of the state and the tendency toward tale-telling," the N&O reported. "She said a story passed from generation to generation "might be embellished a little bit. It might be changed a little bit. But there's always a grain of truth running through the whole thing."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicshistorycivil warslaveryNC
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Lawmakers look to tackle gerrymandering in North Carolina
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
Charlotte councilwoman who called police terrorists leaves commission
More Politics
Top Stories
LIVE: Several units respond to apartment complex fire in Raleigh
Autopsy finds Hania Aguilar most likely died from suffocation
Wake County principal warns parents about #ActUpChallenge
Warrant: Investigators now have DNA sample of Burger King rape suspect
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Prank glitter bomb explodes in Wake County commissioner's home
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Poll: Majority of NC residents support end of monopoly on liquor sales
Show More
Cards skimmed at Cash Points ATMs in Orange, Alamance counties
Lawmakers look to tackle gerrymandering in North Carolina
Some Fort Bragg troops to be deployed to US-Mexico border
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
College student found dead with her suspected kidnapper
More News