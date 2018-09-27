BRETT KAVANAUGH

WATCH: Key moments from the Kavanaugh-Ford hearing

Christine Blasey Ford's testimony during the Kavanaugh hearings

During Christine Blasey Ford's testimony during the Kavanaugh hearings, she said she believed Brett Kavanaugh "was going to rape me."

Christine Blasey Ford told the Senate Judiciary Committee she was "terrified" to come forward during the hearing on sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh, and the Supreme Court nominee will give his testimony shortly.

1.) During Christine Blasey Ford's testimony, she said she believed Brett Kavanaugh "was going to rape" her. "I thought that Brett was accidentally going to kill me," she said.
2.) "It is not my responsibility to determine whether Mr. Kavanaugh deserves to sit on the Supreme Court. My responsibility is to tell you the truth." Christine Blasey Ford testified during the hearing.
3.) Christine Blasey Ford says she insisted that a second front door was included in the remodeling of her home. When her husband questioned her motivation for this, she told him about her alleged assault.
4.) Christine Blasey Ford says her strongest memory of the alleged sexual assault was "the laughter."
5.) When Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, asked," "With what degree of certainty do you believe Brett Kavanaugh assaulted you?" Christine Blasey Ford responded, "100 percent."
