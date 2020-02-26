WATCH LIVE: Bernie Sanders discusses poverty with Rev. Barber in Goldsboro

LIST: Presidential candidate rallies in North Carolina ahead of Super Tuesday
The forum, focused on poverty, is set to start at 7 p.m.
The presidential hopeful coming off a heated Democratic presidential debate on Tuesday night.
We’re here at the home church of @RevDrBarber in @cityofgoldsboro and @BernieSanders is in the audience as he makes his way through North Carolina again less than a week before #SuperTuesday #abc11 pic.twitter.com/L96HcSxa4Y— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) February 27, 2020
Sanders visited Durham and Charlotte last week at events that drew more than 5,200 people.
RELATED: Bernie Sanders touts guaranteed health care during Durham campaign ahead of March primary vote
In December, candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg visited Greenleaf Christian Church to talk poverty, jobs and voter suppression.
RELATED: Pete Buttigieg discusses poverty with Rev. Barber at Goldsboro church
Next, Sanders will travel to Winston-Salem for a rally Thursday.
The featured video is from a previous story.