Governor Roy Cooper is speaking to all North Carolinians on Monday night in his State of the State address.ABC11 is carrying the speech live on ABC11.com in the video player above and on our digital channel 11.2. That's channel 1240 on Spectrum.The Republican response will follow. We will bring that to you live as well.Cooper is delivering the biennial address to a joint session of the General Assembly at the Legislative Building.Republicans still hold a majority in both the House and Senate but no longer have veto-proof control after Democrats picked up 16 additional seats. Cooper contributed to that improvement by raising millions of campaign dollars.Cooper now has more leverage to push his initiatives. He's likely to press hard on legislators to expand Medicaid through the 2010 federal health care law. Senate leader Phil Berger is supposed to give the Republican response after Cooper's address.