WATCH LIVE: President Trump holds political rally in Fayetteville

The rally will serve as a measure of Trump's popularity in trying to elect a Republican Dan Bishop to the House against Democrat Dan McCready in a closely watched special election that's seen as a tossup race. Last year, Republicans lost control of the House.
Trump insists the midterms were not a referendum on his presidency and says his efforts to help embattled GOP Senate candidates went unnoticed.
North Carolina, vote for Dan Bishop tomorrow. We need him badly in Washington! His opponent is a far left Sanctuary Cities supporter.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019
He adds, "We're very happy with the way we've done."
President Trump is speaking at the Crown Expo Center.