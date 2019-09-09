politics

WATCH LIVE: President Trump holds political rally in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- After visiting Havelock and meeting with Gov. Roy Cooper about damage caused by Hurricane Dorian, President Donald Trump is hosting a political rally Monday night in Fayetteville to support a Republican candidate to the House.

The rally will serve as a measure of Trump's popularity in trying to elect a Republican Dan Bishop to the House against Democrat Dan McCready in a closely watched special election that's seen as a tossup race. Last year, Republicans lost control of the House.

Trump insists the midterms were not a referendum on his presidency and says his efforts to help embattled GOP Senate candidates went unnoticed.



He adds, "We're very happy with the way we've done."

President Trump is speaking at the Crown Expo Center.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsfayettevillefayettevillepoliticspresident donald trumprally
Copyright © 2019 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.
POLITICS
Ex-SC Gov. Mark Sanford to challenge Trump in primary
Six candidates running to become Raleigh's next mayor
NC judges toss district maps drawn for GOP advantage
Raleigh Mayoral Election: On Affordable Housing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC 911 dispatchers under fire after parody sign-language video
90 pounds of marijuana seized; largest drug bust in Clayton history
Man arrested, accused of stabbing 4 family members
GMA surprises Raleigh mother of 5 on live television
President Trump's tour of Dorian damage canceled due to weather
Durham woman helping Bahamian families escape Dorian's aftermath
Training at Wake Tech helps officers make 'best' decisions
Show More
2 tropical waves in Atlantic have low chance of developing into storms
8-year-old North Carolina girl releases second book
Organization founded by 9th Wonder hosts school supply drive in Raleigh
Investigation underway after Orange County woman found dead in yard
Durham student apartment gets new windows after April gas explosion
More TOP STORIES News