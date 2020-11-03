Politics

Reverend plans second march to the polls days after Graham law enforcement used pepper spray to end first one

By
GRAHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A second march to the polls is happening in Graham, days after law enforcement used pepper spray to break up the first march.

The Rev. Greg Drumwright led a second rally, three days after the first march to the polls ended in chaos and arrests. Elaina Athans reports.



Saturday, a planned half-mile march from a Black church to a Confederate monument in downtown Graham ended in chaos. The march was organized as a demonstration to advocate for people to vote in the 2020 election.

The Rev. Greg Drumwright organized the rally and got a permit for the march. However, the Graham Police Department and Alamance County Sheriff's Office said the rally did not follow the guidelines in the permit.



SEE ALSO: Police, march organizers differ on what happened in Graham

The sheriff's office said demonstrators in the march created a safety hazard by bringing a running generator and gas cans. The police department said the marchers were blocking the roadway.

Two days after law officers used pepper spray to disperse a crowd marching to vote, the Alamance County Sheriff's Office revealed it made 15 arrests after what it deemed a public safety hazard.



Both law enforcement groups said they started deploying pepper spray and arresting people in the march after some demonstrators became combative with deputies.

The police department arrested eight people and the sheriff's office arrested at least 15. Only four of the 15 arrested by deputies were county residents. Authorities also said a female deputy was assaulted. She was injured when she was pushed to the ground by protesters during the chaos.

WATCH: Full news conference
Belle Boggs and her 6-year-old daughter were caught in the confusion.

"Not 30 seconds passed when people started screaming," Boggs said. "The first person I heard screaming was my daughter, who was overcome with the vapors from the pepper spray."

On Tuesday, Drumwright was back at it -- he had a prayer circle at Wayman's Chapel AME Church at 3 p.m., followed by a march.
WATCH: Police pepper-spray demonstrators during march to the polls in Alamance County
Newsgathering partners at the News & Observer said about 200 racially-diverse people attended Saturday's march -- including a 5-year-old girl and other children.

