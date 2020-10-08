North Carolina experts discuss Vice Presidential Debate

Wednesday's prime-time meeting was a chance for voters to decide whether Pence or Harris is ready to assume the duties of the presidency.
Harris is the first Black woman to stand on a vice presidential debate stage. The night offered her a prime opportunity to energize would-be voters who have shown only modest excitement about Biden.
Pence was looking to boost the Republican ticket, which is trailing in polls.
After the debate, ABC11 anchor Dejuan Hoggard got live reaction and fact checked statements made during the debate with a panel of experts.
The panel included: North Carolina Democratic Party Communications Director Austin Cook, Chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party Michael Whatley, Vice President of the League of Women Voters of North Carolina Marian Lewin and North Carolina Central University Professor Irving Joyner.
Watch the panel discussion in the media player above
QUESTIONS ABOUT VOTING IN NORTH CAROLINA IN 2020? VIEW OUR ELECTION GUIDE: For a better experience on the App, click here to see the experience on its own page.