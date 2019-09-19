election 2019

Six candidates running to become Raleigh's next mayor

Raleigh voters head to the polls on Tuesday, October 8.
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Six candidates are running to replace Nancy McFarlane as Raleigh Mayor. The Raleigh Mayoral race is a non-partisan election.

The general election is Tuesday, October 8, 2019 and if no candidate gets 50 percent + 1 of the vote, the candidate who comes in second can request a runoff. The runoff election is Tuesday, November 5.

Early voting for the October 8 election starts September 18 and ends October 4.

Meet The Candidates
Mary-Ann Baldwin
Zainab Baloch
Charles Francis
George Knott
Caroline Sullivan
Justin Sutton




The Issues

ABC11.com asked all 6 candidates the same questions. Click on the issues to see their responses.
Growth
Traffic & Transportation
Affordable Housing

Raleigh Downtown South
Crime
Working with City Council
Why They Want to be Mayor
