Six candidates running to become Raleigh's next mayor

The general election is Tuesday, October 8, 2019 and if no candidate gets 50 percent + 1 of the vote, the candidate who comes in second can request a runoff. The runoff election is Tuesday, November 5.
ABC11.com is partnering with the News & Observer to host a Raleigh Mayoral Candidate Town Hall on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 12:15 p.m. Joel Brown will serve as one of the moderators. We will stream here on ABC11.com.
Early voting for the October 8 election starts September 18 and ends October 4.
Click here to find a early voting location.
Meet The Candidates
Mary-Ann Baldwin
Zainab Baloch
Charles Francis
George Knott
Caroline Sullivan
Justin Sutton
Mary-Ann Baldwin
Zainab Baloch
Charles Francis
George Knott
Caroline Sullivan
Justin Sutton
The Issues
ABC11.com asked all 6 candidates the same questions. Click on the issues to see their responses.
Growth
Traffic & Transportation
Affordable Housing
Raleigh Downtown South
Crime
Working with City Council
Why They Want to be Mayor
ABC11.com asked all 6 candidates the same questions. Click on the issues to see their responses.
Growth
Traffic & Transportation
Affordable Housing
Raleigh Downtown South
Crime
Working with City Council
Why They Want to be Mayor