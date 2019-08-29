James Comey violated FBI policies in handling of memos, watchdog says

DOJ IG "found no evidence that Comey or his attorneys released any of the classified information contained in any of the memos to members of the media." I don’t need a public apology from those who defamed me, but a quick message with a “sorry we lied about you” would be nice. — James Comey (@Comey) August 29, 2019

And to all those who’ve spent two years talking about me “going to jail” or being a “liar and a leaker”—ask yourselves why you still trust people who gave you bad info for so long, including the president. — James Comey (@Comey) August 29, 2019

WASHINGTON -- The Justice Department's inspector general says former FBI Director James Comey violated FBI policies in his handling of memos documenting private conversations with President Donald Trump.The watchdog office says Comey broke FBI rules by giving a memo containing unclassified information to a friend with instructions to share the contents with a reporter.The office also says Comey failed to notify the FBI after he was fired that he had retained some of the memos in a safe at home.Comey wrote a series of memos about conversations with Trump he says unnerved him. He says he wanted to make a record of the interactions because he was concerned Trump might later lie about them.The Justice Department has already decided that it won't prosecute Comey over the matter.Comey tweeted saying: