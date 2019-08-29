Politics

James Comey violated FBI policies in handling of memos, watchdog says

James Comey to testify. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on December 7, 2018.

By ERIC TUCKER
WASHINGTON -- The Justice Department's inspector general says former FBI Director James Comey violated FBI policies in his handling of memos documenting private conversations with President Donald Trump.

The watchdog office says Comey broke FBI rules by giving a memo containing unclassified information to a friend with instructions to share the contents with a reporter.

The office also says Comey failed to notify the FBI after he was fired that he had retained some of the memos in a safe at home.

Comey wrote a series of memos about conversations with Trump he says unnerved him. He says he wanted to make a record of the interactions because he was concerned Trump might later lie about them.

The Justice Department has already decided that it won't prosecute Comey over the matter.

Comey tweeted saying:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumprussiafbijames comey
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Dorian strengthens, continues path toward Florida
North Carolina schools fail to meet school nursing guidelines
US at risk of losing measles eradication status
Mom reunited with daughter battling cancer at Duke
Donors pay off Guilford County school lunch debt
Water main break forces road closure in Cary
Peak fall foliage color in NC could be delayed
Show More
Uber attack: Video shows woman biting rideshare driver
'Target on us': City threatens to tow homeless Fayetteville family's SUV
High Point student found with guns, had 'plan...to kill people'
Paralyzed Wake County mom seeking surrogate for second child
Apex Police Captain scam call goes viral
More TOP STORIES News